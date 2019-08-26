Amgen to buy psoriasis drug for $13.4 bn in cash

Amgen said on Monday it would buy Celgene’s psoriasis drug Otezla for $13.4 billion (€12.05 billion) in cash, clearing the way for Bristol-Myers Squibb to go ahead with its $74 billion deal for Celgene.

Bristol-Myers now expects the Celgene deal to close by the end of 2019, pushing Celgene’s shares up 3 per cent before the opening bell. Amgen shares, however, fell as some investors worried that the company was shelling out more-than-expected for the drug.

The deal for Otezla and certain related assets and liabilities is valued at $11.2 billion, net of the present value of $2.2 billion in future cash tax benefits.

Bristol-Myers in June offered to sell Otezla, with an analyst valuing a deal for the drug at about $9 billion.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams, who had earlier said that Otezla was a better fit for Gilead Sciences, also pointed to the high price that Amgen was offering.

Double digit growth

Otezla brought in sales of $1.61 billion last year. Amgen, which has an operations facility in Dublin, said it expected the drug’s sales to grow at least in the low-double digits over the next five years.

Bristol is also developing a treatment for psoriasis and reported positive results from a mid-stage study of its drug last year. It increased a previously planned $5 billion accelerated share buyback to $7 billion, sending its shares up about 5 per cent. – Reuters