Amarin president named EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Fish oil drug specialist Amarin has been recognised for the breakthrough results for its one medicine, Vascepa, as a cardiovascular therapy.

John Thero, the president and chief executive of the Irish-domiciled business, has been named EY Entrepreneur of the Year for life sciences in the New Jersey region, where the company is based.

“I am pleased that Amarin’s significant progress and innovative work is recognised by this award and thank the judges and our employees for this honour,” said Mr Thero. “This award reflects the high quality of Amarin’s employees and is a testament to our company’s accomplishments in addressing the enormous public health issue of cardiovascular disease.”

The EY awards programme, which was founded in 1986, recognises entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Winners are chosen by a panel of independent judges, consisting of prior award winners, and civic and community leaders not affiliated with EY.