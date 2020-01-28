Allergan completes €160m investment in Westport, adding 63 jobs

Global biopharmaceutical company Allergan has completed a €160 million investment in its Westport, Co Mayo facility as part of a strategic expansion.

The New-York listed botox maker said on Tuesday its investment in Westport cements that facility’s position as its largest in the world and brings its investment here since it began operations to more than €750 million.

Irish-domiciled Allergan, which has a market value of $62 billion, said its investment would add 63 new jobs at the Westport site and increase its workforce across the Republic beyond 2,000. In addition to its Co Mayo operations, Allergan has a manufacturing site in Clonshaugh, Dublin, an office in Earlsfort Terrace in Dublin’s city centre, and a facility in Galway.

The company has developed a “biologics two” facility that will feature state of the art microbiology and cell-based laboratory with research and development capabilities.

Speaking in advance of an event to mark the investment, Wayne Swanton, Allergan’s executive vice president of global operations, said: “Throughout our 40 years here in Ireland, we have enjoyed a tremendous relationship with local, regional and national government and the community around us. We continue to believe Ireland is an outstanding country for investment and expansion for all our products that are manufactured here in Westport.”