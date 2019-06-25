AbbVie to buy Irish-headquartered Allergan in $63bn deal

AbbVie said on Tuesday it would buy Botox-maker Allergan in a cash-and-stock deal for about $63 billion to add fast-growing therapeutic businesses such as medical aesthetics and eye care.

Allergan shareholders will receive 0.8660 AbbVie shares and $120.30 in cash for each share held, for a total consideration of $188.24 per Allergan share, a premium of 45 per cent to Allergan’s Monday close. The deal is expected to add 10 per cent to adjusted earnings per share over the first full year following the close, the companies said.

AbbVie will continue to be incorporated in Delaware as AbbVie Inc and will be led by Richard Gonzalez as chairman and chief executive officer.

Two members of Allergan’s board including chief executive Brent Saunders will join AbbVie’s board upon completion of the transaction.

- Reuters