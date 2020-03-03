Green light for development of up to 685 new homes in Shankill

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to “fast-track” plans by developer Joe O’Reilly’s Aeval Unlimited to build 685 new homes at Shankill in south Co Dublin.

The development includes 480 apartments in blocks ranging from three to eight storeys in height.

Along with the 480 apartments, the development also includes 207 houses and 48 duplex units on a 21-hectare (52-acre) site located beside Shanganagh Cemetery and Woodbrook golf course.

The current application is phase one of an overall development at the Westbrook lands, and public transport facilities are planned for the area including a new Dart station for Woodbrook.

An O’Reilly company purchased the large Woodbrook site in 2006 at a cost of €160 million.

Plans were lodged for more than 500 homes at the end of 2007, but the plan was never proceeded with.

Dundrum Town Centre

Mr O’Reilly is the owner of Chartered Land and the developer of Dundrum Town Centre.

The 685-unit proposal includes a childcare facility and the relocation of two holes at Woodbrook golf course.

The appeals board has found that the “fast-track” planning application represents an acceptable proposal in terms of residential density, design, height and quantum of development. The development will also include 72 social and affordable homes.

The senior Bord Pleanála planning inspector in the case, Lorraine Dockery, recommended that planning be granted in the case, and concluded that the proposal will provide a high-quality development and will not impact on the visual or residential amenities of the area.