Google’s tax case in India, time for a Plan B in the Irish economy, and The Edge and tax

Google has lost a €192 million tax case in India, where a tribunal has found that its local and Irish units collaborated in a “clear and conspicuous” attempt to help the Indian operation “skip its liabilities” on business taxes. Mark Paul has the details.

In his weekly column, Chris Johns says that while there’s no sign of the Irish economy overheating, we should have a Plan B for when the flow of corporate taxes dries up.

Ireland’s tax system is undermining developing economies’ tax bases, according to research by Christian Aid, a leading aid agency. Dominic Coyle reports.

U2 guitarist The Edge has said that the criticism of Bono over the Paradise Papers and revelations that he used a Malta-based company to invest in a Lithuanian shopping centre was inevitable and that sometimes the band “don’t get nearly enough stick”. Roisin Ingle heard it all in advance of U2’s concert in London last weekend.