Google’s abortion vote decision proves its power must be curbed
Caveat: Constitution is for Ireland and is not a multinational’s mission statement
Google says it banned all abortion referendum ads, even domestic ones, to protect “election integrity”. It is not terribly reassuring to think such action could be outsourced to a US company. Photograph: Peter Muhly/AFP/Getty Images
If you are a Yes supporter in the upcoming abortion vote, you may have punched the air on Wednesday when Google, just 16 days from polling day, suddenly banned all referendum advertisements, including those from legitimate Irish campaigners.