Glen Dimplex founder Martin Naughton wins peace prize

Glen Dimplex founder Martin Naughton has been awarded the 2018 Oslo Business for Peace Award, in recognition of his efforts to promote the role of the private sector in contributing to peace and environmental sustainability.

Mr Naughton, who founded Glen Dimplex in 1973, is the first Irish honouree of the Oslo Business for Peace Award, with previous honourees including Tesla’s Elon Musk and Virgin’s Sir Richard Branson. Mr Naughton was nominated for the award by Chambers Ireland, supported by the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, South Dublin Chamber and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The award is given out annually to “exemplary business leaders who apply their business energy ethically and responsibly, creating economic and societal value”. This year the winners were selected by an independent committee of Nobel Laureates.

Martin Naughton said: “I am honoured and humbled to have been recognised by Business for Peace for this award. Throughout my life in business as founder of Glen Dimplex Group, I have been fortunate to have been able to play my part in effecting positive societal change. As we approach the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, I am reminded that we must continue to work to maintain peace on both sides of the Irish border. Similarly, we must redouble our efforts to tackle climate change and promote environmental sustainability.”

Mr Naughton joins Lori Blaker, president and CEO of TTi Global, and Edgar Montenegro, founder and CEO of Corpocampo, in receiving the award.

“All three winners have made exceptional contributions to peacebuilding through business, including creating economic opportunities in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Putumayo Jungle in Colombia, and both sides of the Irish border,” the foundation said.

Glen Dimplex has grown from just seven employees in 1973 to become one of Ireland’s largest privately-owned manufacturing businesses, with a turnover of some €1.5 billion, and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of domestic appliances. During the turbulent years of the Northern Ireland conflict, Naughton promoted and supported business on both sides of the border, including negotiating cross-border trade.

The three winners will receive their award at a formal ceremony which will take place in Oslo City Hall on May 16th.