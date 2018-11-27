Genomics research plan, Hibernia’s €100m office block, and Barchester’s sale

Ireland will be the centre of one of the world’s most ambitious genome research programmes following the announcement of a ¤400 million Chinese investment in Dublin company Genomics Medicine Ireland. Dominic Coyle has all the details.

Irish property investment trust Hibernia Reit has received permission for an enlarged office scheme at Harcourt Square. As Joe Brennan reports, the €100 million development is only a short walk from St Stephen’s Green.

In a rare move for the head of a State-owned company, the chief executive of Shannon Airport has criticised the Government’s policy of not supporting it for infrastructure projects. Peter Hamilton explains the background.

Barchester Healthcare, the UK care homes group co-owned by Irish businessmen Dermot Desmond, JP McManus and John Magnier, has attracted bid interest from several leading US groups. Joe Brennan reports.

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery muses on how the perfect number of episodes in scripted TV content is now about eight.

