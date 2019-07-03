GAA buys seminary site, Lahinch’s hole-in-one and giving savers a break

The archdiocese of Dublin is to receive around €95 million from the GAA in return for 19.12 acres it owns on the site of the old Holy Cross seminary in Drumcondra, Dublin. Ronald Quinlan has the details.

The exchequer returns were a big boost for the Government, Eoin Burke-Kennedy analyses what this means and find it suggests there may be scope for a slightly more generous package of spending and tax measures in October’s budget provided Brexit doesn’t derail everything.

London-headquartered real estate specialist lender GreenOak continues to grow its presence in Ireland with more than €80 million in lending completed here in the first six months of this year, writes Ronald Quinlan. Developer Paddy McKillen jnr’s Oakmount has arguably been its most prominent Irish client to date, having drawn down six loans from the lender within the past two years for its various projects.

At first glance, there aren’t many similarities between Aston Martin and Funding Circle. But the luxury carmaker and the disrupter peer-to-peer lender have more in common than you might think. Both had much-hyped IPOs and both flopped, says Fiona Walsh in her London Briefing column.

South Korean real estate investment firm IGIS Asset Management has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Bishop’s Square office scheme in Dublin city centre. IGIShas agreed to pay more than the €180 million price guided by agent CBRE. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Gordon Deegan finds out what the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open means to Lahinch.

Agent Savillsis guiding a price of €11.75 million for a portfolio of prime commercial properties distributed across Upper and Lower Liffey Street in Dublin city centre and the suburbs of Ranelagh and Blackrock, writes Ronald Quinlan.

Fiona Reddan asks whether its time the Government gave savers a break.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.