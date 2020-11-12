Frontline staff at HSE and Garda recognised at EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

Frontline staff with the Health Service Executive and An Garda Síochána have been chosen to jointly receive a special award at the annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year awards, which will be held on Thursday.

EY said the award was in recognition of their “tireless dedication to the country” since the coronavirus pandemic forced a lockdown of the economy in March.

Roger Wallace, partner lead with the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme, said: “This year we recognise the essential workers – those who kept the factories working, wheels turning, the shops and pharmacies stocked, who reopened the schools, who tested and treated our unwell and who kept our communities safe as restrictions tightened.

“Entrepreneurs around the country leant into the challenges of Covid in so many exceptional ways as part of a broader community of essential workers each of whom has gone above and beyond the call of duty time and time again, often increasing the risks to their own health and wellbeing.”

Paul Reid, director general of the HSE, and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will collect the award on November 12th during a virtual ceremony, which is replacing the normal black-tie gala event due to lockdown restrictions.

EY presents a special award each year to individuals who have made a significant contribution to life on the island. Previous winners have included the Peter McVerry Trust for its work with the homeless, and Foodcloud for its sustainable approach for surplus food redistribution in Ireland.

The awards ceremony will see three category winners – emerging, industry and international – and an overall EY Entrepreneur Of The Year chosen from among 24 finalists. The event will be broadcast tonight on RTÉ One television. The judging panel is chaired by Anne Heraty of CPL Resources.