France’s Decathlon to open in Ireland, Stripe to add jobs in Dublin, and the Brexit hot air

French sports retail powerhouse Decathlon is set to explode out of the starting blocks in Ireland. The family-owned company is planning nine stores across Dublin, Cork and Galway, employing more than 500 staff. Fiona Reddan has all the details.

Limerick brothers John and Patrick Collison are planning to add a “few dozen” jobs at a new engineering hub in the Dublin operation of their successful technology company Stripe. Charlie Taylor reports

In his weekly column, Chris Johns says talk of an economic nirvana from Brexit is nothing more than a lot of hot air.

