Founders of Jones Engineering donate €30m to Trinity College Dublin

The founders of Jones Engineering, Eric Kinsella and his wife Barbara, have made what is believed to be the largest single philanthropic donation from individuals in the history of the State with a €30 million donation to Trinity College Dublin.

The donation is to be used for Trinity East, a new €1 billion 5½ acre campus, which is to be based in the docklands area of Dublin. It surpasses the €25 million provided by radiator tycoon Martin Naughton and his family in 2018 towards the establishment of the E3 Institute, which is located on the existing campus.

The new institute will serve as a venue for large-scale research programmes in engineering, environment and emerging technologies.

“Barbara and I are delighted to support a project of such national significance. The new Trinity East campus will be a highly efficient investment in the social and economic future of our country,” said Mr Kinsella.

“It will increase the prestige of our education and science sector internationally, will deliver research outputs in areas critical for future of our planet and will enable Trinity to expand its student body, giving new opportunities to young people throughout Ireland. We are confident this project will benefit generations for decades to come,” he added.

Engineering scholarships

Mr Kinsella, an alumnus of Trinity and his wife have already previously provided funding for the Kinsella Hall study facility in Ussher Library, as well as a programme of engineering scholarships for talented students.

Jones Engineering focuses on large-scale infrastructure projects in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, IT and data-centre industries. It generates about half of its revenues from overseas.

Mr Kinsella, who founded the business in 1980, remains its majority shareholder and executive chairman. The company, which employs 2,000 people, recorded revenues of €500 million in 2019, the last year for which accounts are available.

Mr Kinsella is also founder of Espirt Investments, an investment and property development company and SARL Esprit du Midi, a French sister firm.