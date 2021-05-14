Foul play: Thomond Park losses up by quarter over Covid-19

Losses at the company behind Thomond Park Stadium in Limerick city increased by more than a quarter last year due to “significant restraints” on its ability to raise revenue arising out of the public health measures designed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest accounts filed by the Thomond Park Stadium Company, which cover the year ending July 31st, 2020, show the loss for the financial year amounted to €1.3 million, which was up from a loss of €987,125 the year before.

The company is engaged in the operation of Thomond Park Stadium in Limerick city, which is the home of Munster Rugby.

The company’s trade consists primarily of the utilisation of the stadium for the hosting and promotion of rugby together with related ancillary activities such as hospitality and catering.

The company also hosts other sporting events, concerts, and functions, as well as a museum.

As at July 31st, the company had net liabilities of €860,863, which was almost double the year before when it was €472,897. Its total assets stood at €236,137, down from €1.5 million the year before.

Turnover at the company was down from €2 million to €1.6 million. Most of the reduction was in licence fee income, which came down from €773,961 to €581,161.

Elsewhere, hospitality and catering income came down from €330,618 to €244,423, while bar income fell from €577, 777 to €470,447, and revenue from the museum halved from €20,850 to €10,908.

The company said its ability to continue as a going concern was “dependent upon the continued support of the company’s promoters to provide the company with adequate cash flow and resources to enable it to continue in operational existence”.

It added that repayments of the amounts owed to its promoters must be proportionate to the cash flows of the company.

“The introduction by the Irish Government of restrictions to reduce the spread of the virus has prevented the company from hosting rugby football and other sporting events, concerts and functions, under normal conditions, with rugby matches initially being suspended and returned behind closed doors in August 2020,” it said.

“These restrictions have imposed significant restraints on the company in terms of generating normal levels of income.”

It said the “full financial impact” of the restrictions cannot be known yet, with “the full range of possible effects and outcomes unknown”.

The company said it had continued support from its promoters, including funding from the IRFU “in addition to that which would normally be expected”.