Former Debenhams workers protesting in Dublin told to end protest by gardaí

Gardaí told former Debenhams workers protesting in Dublin City Centre on Tuesday morning to end their protest because it was not deemed “an essential journey”.

The retail workers had gathered outside the Henry Street Store on Dublin’s northside to express their dissatisfaction with the redundancy packages issued recently.

Debenhams announced recently that its Irish stores would not reopen after the coronavirus pandemic, and the company was going into provisional liquidation.

The demonstration was due to begin at 11am but gardaí arrived at the scene shortly before then asking the protestors to cease their actions under the Covid-19 regulations.

The attending gardaí said while they supported the former workers’ right to protest, they could not do it while the pandemic restrictions were in place.

More to follow.