Former Aer Rianta chairman Noel Hanlon dies in South Africa

Irish businessman Noel Hanlon died at the weekend in South Africa. He was 78 and had moved to the country some years ago.

Mr Hanlon is probably best known for his two terms as chairman of Aer Rianta, the State-owned airports manager that ran Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports. The majority of that business is now known as DAA.

He was appointed to the role in 1994, stepping down a decade later. During this time he had a difficult relationship with former transport minister Séamus Brennan.

Hailing from Longford, Mr Hanlon was close to former taoiseach and fellow countyman Albert Reynolds. He set up an ambulance manufacturing business in the 1960s which employed about 300 people, and exported to the UK and other markets.

Mr Hanlon also ran a clothing factory. In addition, the businessman was a former director of Aer Lingus, when it was under State ownership, and insurer VHI.