Forestry jobs losses, rent arrears, and Amazon’s latest Irish wind farm

Fears of job losses in forestry are growing as industry figures say that enough timber to build up to 50,000 homes is caught in a two-year planning logjam. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

The removal or reduction of pandemic-related wage supports could result ina spike in rental arrears, the Society for Chartered Surveyors (SCSI) has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Amazon is set to double its renewable energy capability in Ireland with a new wind farm project. Ciara O’Brian has the details.

The coronavirus restrictions have had a significant impact on the residential property market with sales of houses and apartments down 23 per centin the first half of the year, according to figures from the residential property price register. Seán McCárthaigh runs through the numbers.

A pilots union has accused the Government of ignoring aviation workers since the Covid-19 crisis began in March. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Brian and Ciara McGettigan of the Irish family-owned McGettigan Hotel Group have launched a new boutique hotel brand known as “The Address Collective”.

Irish consumer sentiment slipped back in August on fears of a renewed spike in cases of Covid-19. Eoin Burke-Kennedy examines the data.

In her weekly column, Pilita Clark explains why saying no can make you indispensable at work.

Chris Johns, meanwhile, says mass testing combined with tracing and isolation measures could allow us to fully reopen the economy. Before the ’free’ money runs out.

In our opinion piece this week, Dr Bill Nowlan explains why a “turnkey” approach to building new homes could help to solve our housing crisis, and allow the State and local authorities to once again build affordable homes.

