Five is the magic number for Three, bonus at Bank of America, smart brush sweeps all before it

Three Ireland plans to spend €100 million a year on the rollout of its 5G network as it prepares to go live with the new technology over the next 12 to 24 months, its chief executive Robert Finnegan has said. Ciaran Hancock had the details. You can also listen to the full interview on the Inside Business podcast.

Central Bank Governor Philip Lane and his rival for the vice-presidency of the European Central Bank on Wednesday faced a grilling by MEPs at the parliament’s economic affairs committee, reports Patrick Smyth from Brussels..

About 700 Irish Bank of America workers are in line for an estimated €800 each windfall from United States president Donald Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax cuts. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Barry also tells us that auto dealer Joe Duffy Group plans to buy part of rival Motorpark pending approval from regulators.

Maybe they were drowning their sorrows ahead of Brexit, but UK visitors to Irish pubs increased their spend by 6 per cent last year despite a significant reduction in their numbers visiting the Republic, a new report shows. Colin Gleeson takes its measure.

Start-ups looking to raise capital should be prepared to hear that their baby is ugly, attendees at an event in Dublin were told on Wednesday. Charlie Taylor listened in.

A group of chief technology officers from international cities have met in Dublin, reports Ciara O’Brien, to hammer out a framework for the development of so-called smart districts.

In Net Results, Ciara wonders what kind of Trojan Horse we are letting into our homes with Alexa and her ilk.

Charlie Taylor meets Google’s security princess Parisa Tabriz, boss of the Department of Chromeland Security

Ciara O’Brien reviews the Razer phone.

And for the week that’s in it, Scott Cacciola informs us how the Smartbroom rules Curling at the Winter Olympics.