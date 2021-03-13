‘You first, Davy second, client third. Fellas wore those phrases as a badge of honour’

“It will be like Game of Thrones in there,” one long-time observer of the financial scene in Dublin put it last week as the fallout developed from the €4.1 million fine imposed on Davy Group stockbrokers by the Central Bank.

A Davy insider characterises the fallout from the scandal internally more bluntly as “a sh*tshow”. The controversy has put at risk years of hard graft building up a strong franchise, according to that source.