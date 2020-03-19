Vulture funds’ agents to follow banks’ Covid-19 payment breaks

The State’s main credit servicing companies that manage tens of thousands of loans on behalf of so-called vulture funds plan to follow mainstream banks in offering loan payment breaks and a deferral of court proceedings for three months to customers hit by the Covid-19 crisis, according to Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

The firms include units of private equity giants Lone Star and Oak Tree as well as Pepper Ireland, which manages Irish loans for clients such as Goldman Sachs and CarVal. Dilosk and Finance Ireland are also among the firms that have also committed to following the lead of the banks.

In making this commitment these firms are “very conscious of the need for appropriate guidance” from the Central Bank of Ireland in respect of a number of important matters, including customer documentation and process, the operation of the Central Credit Register and possible impact on securitisation”, BPFI said.

Separately, the Central Bank of Ireland said on Thursday it is working with lenders “to develop practical measures to ensure that the credit records of borrowers who avail of a payment break amid the economic crisis caused by Covid-19 will not be affected.

“The Central Credit Register produces credit reports for lenders and borrowers on request. The Central Credit Register does not produce a credit score; it simply records the information that is submitted by lenders on a monthly basis,” the regulator said in a statement after a meeting with the heads of the country’s banks and the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

“The Central Bank and lenders are working to develop practical measures so that the credit record of those who avail of a payment break will not be adversely affected during this extraordinary time.”

“Any customer facing potential difficulties in making loan repayments as a result of Covid-19, is advised to contact their bank or credit servicer as early as possible,” the Central Bank said. “All of the existing protections for customers who face actual or potential financial difficulties continue to apply.”