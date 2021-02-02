Virgin Money makes £726m provision for troubled loans

Lender Virgin Money has set aside £726 million (€824m) to protect its balance sheet from potential loan losses, as it reported a “modest” increase in the number of customers needing additional support after exiting pandemic payment holidays.

The UK’s sixth-largest lender, led by Irishman and former AIB CEO David Duffy, was set up to challenge the dominance of more conventional and bigger banks in the region.

It said on Tuesday it had granted Mortgage payment holidays on £12.1 billion of loans as at December 31st, equivalent to around 21 per cent of balances, compared with £11.9 billion at its full-year.

Virgin Money also posted a 0.3 per cent fall in the size of its loan book to £72.2 billion during its first quarter, as fresh coronavirus restrictions put pressure on customer borrowing.

The bank reported £735 million of bad loan provisions at its full year. – Reuters