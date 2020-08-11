VHI pre-tax profits down 45% as healthcare costs increase

Pre-tax profits at the country’s largest health insurer VHI fell by 45 per cent to €51 million last year, due in part to a €57 million increase in claims payments.

According to VHI’s annual report for 2019, the insurer’s revenues from gross premiums increased by 3 per cent, from €1.4 billion to €1.44 billion.

“Total technical income” last year reduced marginally, from €1.564 billion to €1.543 billion.

The amount paid out in claims last year increased by 4.4 per cent to €1.37 billion.

The accounts show that total remuneration, including pension payments, to the company’s chief executive John O’Dwyer totalled €337,500 last year.

In his report, Mr O’Dwyer said the VHI continued to strengthen its leadership in the marketplace in 2019, and grew its membership for the fifth year in a row.

The number of customers on private medical insurance covered by VHI last year increased by 22,000 to 1.128 million.

“2019 saw a material increase in the cost of delivering healthcare. The value of claims paid during the year amounted to €1.387 billion, an increase of 4.4 per cent on 2018,” he said.

Mr O’Dwyer pointed out that “key factors driving the rise in costs are an ageing population, the ongoing adoption and availability of more high-cost complex surgical procedures, the provision of high-cost drugs for our customers, the increasing volume of medical claims in private hospitals and overall inflation in medical costs.”

He said the “pronounced increase in private hospital costs was mitigated to a limited extent by a reduction in public hospital costs”.

Mr O’Dwyer highlighted that income from insurance products and services other than private health insurance amounted to €34.5 million during the year, up from €31.2 million in 2018.

The number of people employed by VHI increased from 1,390 to 1,451 in 2019, as staff costs went up by 10 per cent from €106.3 million to €117.3 million.

Key management personnel were paid €3.2 million.

At the end of December last, VHI had free reserves of €701.2 million, compared to €676 million at the end of December 2018, according to the report.

The VHI’s “Special Investigations Unit (SIU) continues to be the industry leader in relation to healthcare cost management on behalf of our customers. In 2019, the savings made by the SIU amounted to €19 million”, Mr O’Dwyer said.

On the impact of Covid-19, a note attached to the accounts states that “VHI is continuously identifying, assessing and planning for a wide range of potential financial and operational outcomes as matters develop... Arising from these analyses, VHI is taking steps to sustain its service to our customers and to protect its business, in a prudent manner.”