US low-cost online broker gets go-ahead for Irish operation

US low-cost trader Interactive Brokers has received authorisation from the Central Bank for its new Irish entity.

The Nasdaq-listed company announced plans to establish an operation in Dublin in September. It said on Wednesday that following authorisation by the financial regulator it expects to “substantially expand” staff numbers over the next year to accommodate the strong growth of its European business, which is to be led from Dublin.

“We are expanding to Ireland partly due to Brexit and partly due to our plan of establishing subsidiaries around the world to support our rapid global growth,” said Interactive Brokers chairman Thomas Peterffy. “Client accounts have grown by more than 52 per cent in a year.”

Established in 1978, Interactive is one of the largest US discount brokers with more than $8.9 billion in equity capital, $25 billion market capital, and $284 billion in client equity.

Popular with Irish customers

The online broker has been a popular service for some time for Irish customers looking to access low-cost trading. These and other EU customers are now being migrated to the new Irish entity, resulting in a diminution in their protection as the EU insurance regime is less favourable than those of the UK or US.

Interactive Brokers, which has more than 2,000 staff globally, serves more than one million client accounts in more than 220 countries and territories from 11 offices. It recorded revenues of $1.9 billion for 2019.