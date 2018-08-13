Ulster Bank to sell €1.4bn of distressed homeloans to US fund Cerberus

Ulster Bank has agreed to a deal to sell a €1.4 billion portfolio of distressed Irish homeloans to the giant US fund, Cerberus Capital Management.

The portfolio, known as Project Scariff, includes about 2,300 owner-occupier homeloans and a further 2,900 buy-to-let properties.

Ulster Bank insists all of the the homeloans are in ongoing arrears and none of them are in any sort of agreed repayment “arrangement” with the bank.

“This difficult decision comes a decade after the financial crisis began, and the continued extension of forbearance cannot be maintained,” said the bank.

“Not all mortgages are sustainable and we are obliged to reduce the number of non-performing loans on our balance sheet.”

The sale of Project Scariff was first mooted in February, before being confirmed by the bank in May.

More than half of the portfolio includes buy-to-lets with average arrears of €32,000 or 34 months of repayments. On average, 15 payments have been missed altogether on the buy-to-let slice of the portfolio.

The owner-occupier loans in the portfolio are, on average, 83 months, or almost seven years in arrears, with and are behind in their repayments by an average of €61,000. Each loan has been through about 3 forbearance procedures.

The sale of distressed homeloans to funds, including so-called “vulture funds” that specialise in restructuring such assets, has been a source of public and political controversy recently, in the context of the housing crisis.

For example, the recent sale of the Project Glas portfolio by State-controlled Permanent TSB has been raised in the Dáil, and banks have become wary of the public criticism that comes with being seen to be selling homeloans to so-called “vultures” who may take a more aggressive stance with borrowers.

Critics say homeowners in financial difficulty are left vulnerable to such funds, although other commentators point out that indigenous banks are more likely to repossess homes from Irish borrowers than so-called “vulture funds”.

Ulster Bank is arguing that some distressed mortgages will never be repaid, no matter how many chances the defaulting borrower is given by the bank.

“For mortgages that are not sustainable, additional forbearance will not bring them back to a performing position,” it said.

The Project Scariff sale is expected to be the last big portfolio sale undertaken by Ulster Bank, which has been restructuring its Irish assets for almost a decade. In the last ten years, it has reduced its Irish loan book by about 60 per cent.