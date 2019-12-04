Ulster Bank to cull 175 manager roles in cost-cutting plan

Ulster Bank is planning to eliminate 175 manager positions in an effort to cut costs as ultra-low central bank rates and Brexit uncertainty weigh on the banking sector.

The bank, led for the past 15 months by chief executive Jane Howard, told staff on Wednesday morning that it was setting up a voluntary severance scheme for managers. A spokeswoman for the bank confirmed the plans. The targeted roles account for 25 per cent of its total 700 manager positions.

“As we simplify our processes and improve our service, the management structure we’ve built is unnecessarily complex, therefore today we opened a voluntary redundancy scheme for our manager colleagues,” Ms Howard said in a statement. “Our strategy is to serve our customers digital-first, supported by our colleagues on the front line.”