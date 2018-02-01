Ulster Bank signals jobs of 200 staff resolving tracker scandal at risk

Ulster Bank has signalled that the 200 staff the bank has working on resolving the tracker-mortgage scandal are at risk of losing their jobs if there is no alternative roles for them once a line is drawn under the matter.

Speaking to the Oireachtas finance committee on Thursday, Ulster Bank chief financial officer Paul Stanley said that “a number of those staff were at risk already of redundancy” but were retained to help deal with the tracker-mortgage matter. Some of the staff may face redundancy at the end of the process, while others may work on “other issues” in the group.

However, he said that when the mortgage examination is complete and there “is nothing else happening, those numbers will be surplus numbers”.

Mr Stanley also confirmed that the lender expects the number of customers caught up in the tracker-mortgage scandal to rise within the next few weeks as it continues to engage with regulators on the matter.

The Irish Times reported in December that Ulster Bank was behind Ireland’s four other main lenders in terms of coming to a final figure and that its current figure or 3,500 cases may rise by as much as 2,000 to 3,000.

Speaking to the Oireachtas finance committee, Mr Stanley said that the bank is currently dealing with queries from the Central Bank on figures submitted to the regulator last year.

“They have asked us for additional evidence on some matters and some policy review on other matters,” Mr Stanley said, adding that he “wouldn’t accept” that Ulster Bank is in dispute with the regulator on its figures. He declined to give estimates of how many additional cases are currently being reviewed.

Mr Stanley said that about 15 owner-occupier borrowers and one buy-to-let customers are estimated to have lost their homes as a result of the controversy. As of December, some 33,700 borrowers across the industry - mainly comprising the country’s five banks - had been caught up in the industry-wide scandal spanning the past decade where they were either denied their contractual right to a low-cost loan linked to the European Central Bank rate or put on the wrong rate.

Of the 3,500 cases currently acknowledged, the bank has commenced refunds and compensation in relation to 1,200, with that figure on track to rise to 2,500 by the end of March, with the final 1,000 borrowers dealt with by the end of June.