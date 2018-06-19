Ulster Bank sets aside money for tracker mortgage fines

Ulster Bank has set aside money to cover an expected fine from the Central Bank as part of an enforcement investigation being carried out by the regulator in relation to the country’s tracker mortgage debacle.

Speaking at an Oireachtas finance committee hearing on Tuesday, Ulster Bank’s chief financial officer and interim chief executive, Paul Stanley, confirmed that the €298 million it has set aside over the past two years to deal with the issue includes funds to cover a likely regulatory fine.

The Central Bank is currently carrying out enforcement investigations into all of the five main retail banking groups, who, to date, have acknowledged that 37,600 of their customers were either denied their right to a cheap mortgage linked to the European Central Bank rate or were otherwise overcharged.

Between them, the country’s banks have set aside about €1 billion to deal with the cost of refunds, compensation and other work relating to drawing a line under the country’s biggest overcharging controversy.

Law changes in 2013 doubled the maximum monetary penalty the regulator can impose on a financial firm for rule breaches, from €5 million to €10 million, or 10 per cent of turnover. However, sources have previously said that any potential rule violations are likely to have occurred before the threshold was raised.

The Oireachtas committee hearing is Ulster Bank’s first appearance before TDs and senators since it conceded in March that up to an additional 2,000 of its customers were impacted by the country’s tracker-mortgage scandal. It brings the bank’s total number of customers hit by the controversy to almost 5,500.

Meanwhile, Mr Stanley said that he expects the group, which has cut its branch network to 88 in the Republic from 190 before the crisis, expects to cut more outlets in the future. However, he said that the bank’s online banking and mobile offerings need to be improved before further closures can be announced.