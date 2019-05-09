Ulster Bank sets aside money for tracker mortgage fine

Ulster Bank executives told the Oireachtas finance committee on Thursday that they have set aside money to cover a likely Central Bank fine for its role in the State’s tracker-mortgage scandal.

“We have a provision taken and we will not be disclosing the amount,” the bank’s chief financial officer Paul Stanley told the committee.

Ulster Bank has set aside a total of €297 million in relation to the tracker-mortgage debacle in recent years. This is split roughly 50:50 to cover refunds and compensation and operational costs relating to an examination of its books for cases where customers were wrongly denied their right to a loan linked to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) main rate, or put on the wrong rate.

The bank has trailed other mortgage lenders in terms of paying redress and compensation, mainly due to issues with its information technology (IT) systems. About €120 million had been paid out to impacted customers by the end of March.

Mr Stanley reiterated that Ulster Bank plans to sell another portfolio of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the second half of 2019, after concluding the disposal of €1.4 billion worth of distressed home loans to US investment firm Cerberus late last year. Ulster Bank is owned by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

The bank has to lower its impaired loans by up to €1 billion to reach its target of having an NPLs ratio of 5 per cent, according to Mr Stanley.

Most of the planned loan sale will comprise owner-occupier loans, he said.

The hearing marked Ulster Bank’s new chief executive Jane Howard’s first appearance before the committee after she took up her role last September.

“ We have invested in additional resources to ensure that every customer /[IN ARREARS/] has every opportunity to engage with us to enter into a long term solution,” she said. “We have found that when customers have worked with us, a solution can be found for four out of five, meaning they can remain in their home.”