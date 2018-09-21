Ulster Bank says mobile banking issue has been resolved

Ulster Bank has said it has resolved a technical issue that meant customers could not access its online and mobile banking services earlier today.

The bank, which has battled with countless IT problems in recent years, apologised to customers for the service outage and said that no-would would be left out of pocket as result of it.

Ulster Bank was previously fined €3.5 million by the Central Bank in late 2014 for IT failures that affected 600,000 customers between June and July 2012.

That fine was in addition to the €59 million the bank paid out under a redress scheme for customers affected by the 2012 IT failures.

Earlier this year, Ulster Bank had to promise customers emergency cash of up to €500 after money disappeared from accounts due to technical issues.