Ulster Bank review continues as nine-month loss reaches £244m

UK banking giant NatWest said on Friday that it is continuing to assess the future of Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland as the unit reported a £244 million (€270 million) operating loss for the first nine months of the year, driven by loan loss provisions as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

The figure was driven by a £251 million loans charge, which had mainly been taken in the first half of the year. Ulster Bank posted a £54 million profit for the first nine months of last year.

Still, the latest set of results pointed to a stabilisation in performance in the most recent quarter to the end of September, with Ulster Bank delivering an operating loss of £5 million for three months as it booked £8 million of loan impairment losses.

NatWest reiterated that it is continuing the review the strategy of Ulster Bank “appropriately and responsibly” as it weighs the impact of Covid-19. In the meantime, the strategy to grow the business “remains unchanged.”

“In the event of any changes being made to our strategy, these would be undertaken with full consideration of any impact on customers, colleagues and shareholders in the first instance,” it said, repeating a statement issued last month when The Irish Times reported that NatWest is actively considering winding down Ulster Bank in the Republic.

Sources also said at the time that the strategic review is also looking into alternative options, such as entering Ulster Bank into tie-up with another Irish lender, though this is said to be a less likely option. Earlier this week, the chief executive of Permanent TSB, which has long been considered as a likely merger partner for Ulster Bank, poured cold water on the possibility of a combination, saying his focus is the 75 per cent Government-owned lender’s own strategy.