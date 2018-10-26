Ulster Bank records loss of €87 million in third quarter

Ulster Bank made a loss of €87 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared with a profit of €36 million during the same period the year before, results from the bank’s parent show.

The bank’s total income increased by €3 million, or 1.8 per cent, compared with 2017, reflecting an increase in lending income and lower cost of deposits.

There was a 14 basis point increase in net interest margin, largely offset by a reduction in income from free funds.

Net interest margin decreased by 19 basis points compared with the second quarter of this year. This primarily reflected a €13 million one-off funding benefit in the prior quarter.

Operating expenses increased by €47 million, or 33.3 per cent, compared with 2017, principally due to higher litigation and conduct costs, largely relating to customer remediation and project costs associated with “legacy business issues”.

“A net impairment loss of €68 million includes a provision for a further non-performing loan sale that we expect would result in a material reduction in our non performing exposure ratio,” said Ulster Bank.

Risk-weighted assets reduced by €400 million compared with the previous three months, principally reflecting an improvement in credit metrics.

The bank’s parent, Royal Bank of Scotland, reported an operating profit before tax of £961 million for the third quarter, compared with £871 million in the same period the year before, and £2.8 billion for the year to date.