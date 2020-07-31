Ulster Bank records large loss amid €278m loans charge from Covid-19

Ulster Bank slid into a deep loss in the first half of the year as it set aside €278 million to cover likely loan losses resulting from the Covid-19 economic shock.

The provision as well as a decline in lending activity resulted in the bank, a unit of UK-based NatWest, formerly Royal Bank of Scotland, reporting a €276 million operating loss for the period, compared to a €26 million profit for the first half of last year.

The scale of the provisions, up significantly from an initial €32 million set aside for the first quarter as banks began to assess the initial potential damage from Covid-19 on their mortgage and commercial loan books, sets the scene for the sector as the other four Irish retail banks report interim results next week.

Ulster Bank extended payment breaks on more than 16,800 households and businesses in recent months, said chief executive Jane Howard. The bank has also seen a “sharp decline in demand for new lending, which resulted in the its loan book contracting for during the first half.

Operating expenses have reduced, reflecting a 9.7 per cent reduction in headcount and reduced project costs compared to the first half of last year

“With pressure on our income, costs remain a challenge for our business, made even more acute when the impact of Covid-19 is overlaid. Our economy, our customers and our business have been and will continue to be impacted by the pandemic,” Ms Howard said.

“As we respond, we are taking into account a fundamental reshape of the environment and how we provide what our customers want. Our customers have increasingly turned to digital as part of the pandemic restrictions and our activity has accelerated in response.”