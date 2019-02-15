Ulster Bank rebounds from €151m loss with a small profit

Ulster Bank swung into a €15 million profit in 2018 in the Republic, with the previous year’s performance having been hit by large provisions for the tracker mortgage scandal and problem loans that were being prepared for sale.

The result, published on Friday, marked an improvement from a €151 million loss booked by the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) unit for 2017. Operating expenses at the bank declined to €657 million from €772 million a year earlier, as total income remained flat at €689 million.

The bank’s sale of a portfolio of €1.4 billion distressed home loans to US investment firm Cerberus in the fourth quarter led to its non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio falling to 11.3 per cent of total loans. Banks in the euro zone are under pressure from the European Central Bank (ECB) to meet the European average, which currently stands at about 3.5 per cent.

“In 2018, we made tangible progress on our priorities to build a simpler, safer and more customer focused bank,” said Jane Howard, who became Ulster Bank’s chief executive last September, having previously served a senior executive at RBS in Britain.

New mortgage lending at the bank rose by 13 per cent last year to €1.13 billion, while the level of new borrowings taken out by commercial customers was broadly flat, at €1.4 billion.

“Our colleagues are focused on providing hep and support to our customers who are planning for possible Brexit scenarios,” said Ms Howard.

Ulster Bank’s 2017 results were weighed down as the bank took a €68 million loan-loss provision against the loan book that was being set up for sale, and as it set aside €192 million to cover refunds, compensation, and other costs related to the country’s tracker-mortgage debacle and other incidents of overcharging