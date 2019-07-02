Ulster Bank puts €900m in mortgages up for sale

Ulster Bank is selling €900 million worth of mortgages relating to borrowers who are up to five years behind with their loan repayments.

The bank signalled late last year that it was preparing to sell boom-era home loans that have fallen sharply into arrears. Ulster confirmed on Tuesday that it will put 3,200 mortgages, where it loaned €810 million to people to buy their own homes, on the market.

The lender is also offering for sale another 400 buy-to-let mortgages, where it loaned €90 million to people to buy properties that they rented to others.

Ulster Bank’s figures show that average arrears on the private dwellings are €33,000, while they are €36,000 on the buy-to-let properties.

Those who borrowed against their own homes are, on average, 58 months behind with their repayments, while the average buy-to-let customer has fallen 41 months behind.

The bank also says that the borrowers have had multiple “forbearance arrangements”.

These are deals where Ulster agreed to cut the repayments required against the loans while the borrowers attempted to deal with financial difficulties. It is understood that these generally involved agreeing that the borrowers paid only the interest due on their loans every month for a set period of time.

The private dwelling customers involved have been through five such arrangements, while the buy-to-let clients have had three such deals.

Ulster said that it only included the loans against customers’ homes after concentrated efforts to ensure that borrowers with difficulties were given every opportunity to agree “sustainable solution” allowing them to stay in a house they could afford.

“For all of these customers, the continued extension of forbearance cannot unfortunately be maintained,” said a spokesperson.

The bank pointed out that it was obliged to cut the level of home loans in serious arrears on its balance sheet.