Ulster Bank operating profit slumps to €26m as lending margins fall

Ulster Bank’s operating profit in the Republic slumped to €26 million in the first half from €100 million a year earlier, as its lending margins fell, expenses rose and it freed up less money that had been tied up against bad loans.

Total income at the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) unit dropped to €324 million from €355 million, as its net interest margin – the difference between the average rate at which it funds itself and lend on to customers – contracted to 1.63 per cent from 1.85 per cent.

Ulster Bank released €24 million of provisions that had previously been set aside to absorb bad loans, down from €30 million that was freed up a year earlier. Operating expenses increased to €322 million from €285 million.

Meanwhile, the lender, which has had to ringfence €312 million in recent years to deal with the tracker-mortgage scandal and €167 million for other overcharging and legacy issues, took an additional €20 million litigation and conduct charge in the first half of this year.

Still, Ulster Bank chief executive Jane Howard said that Ulster Bank’s underlying business remains “strong”.

“We have increased our mortgage share of drawdowns to 16.5 per cent, providing €830 million in new lending to business customers and deposits have increased by €1.8 billion,” she said. The deposits growth amounted to 9 per cent on the year.

Ulster Bank, which has been among the most aggressive sellers of problem loans in Ireland in the past five years, announced last month that it was putting a further €900 million of non-performing mortgages on the market.