Ulster Bank names Ruairí O’Flynn as new chairman

Ulster Bank in the Republic said on Thursday that it has appointed former chief executive of Canada Life Ireland, Ruairí O’Flynn, as its new chairman.

He replaces Des O’Shea, who leaves Ulster Bank Ireland DAC’s (UBIDAC) board of directors following eight years of service, including four years as chairman.

“Ruairí joins the board of UBIDAC with a deep knowledge and expertise in financial services in Ireland and international positions with further relevant experience through a range of directorships,” said Howard Davies, chairman of Ulster Bank’s parent NatWest, formerly Royal Bank of Scotland.

“I look forward to working closely with Ruairí as we support our customers to thrive and embed our purpose throughout the NatWest Group.”

Mr O’Flynn began his career at Bank of Ireland, where over 25 years his executive positions included head of marketing and head of its bancassurance business. He served as chief executive of Canada Life Ireland from 2009 to 2014, and, prior to that, he was CEO at Setanta Asset Management, part of the Canada Life Group, and chief investment officer for Europe for Canada Life Group.