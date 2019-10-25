Ulster Bank glitch leaves tens of thousands without pay

Tens of thousands of people are without pay and social welfare payments ahead of the bank holiday weekend due a glitch with Ulster Bank’s credit system.

In a statement on Friday, the bank said it was “experiencing delays” applying credits to some customers’ accounts.

“Some customers have not received credits as expected today,” it said. “These delayed transactions could include salary payments coming in. We are working hard to fix this and will ensure no customer is left out of pocket as a result of this issue.”

The bank apologised and said it was “working urgently” to fix the problem, but many customers have taken to social media to express their frustration.

The Department of Social Welfare said Ulster Bank had made it aware that 10,000 social welfare payments were not made to customers on Friday.

“Ulster Bank is working to resolve this issue so that these payments can be made by close of business today,” it said. “Ulster Bank has told the Department that it will provide their customers with cash through their branch network for those in need.”

David Hall, director of the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation, pointed out that the Central Bank has a consumer protection obligation and said it was time for the regulator “to act”.

Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty called on Ulster Bank to identify the number of customers who have been affected and to provide them with immediate emergency payments.

“It has become clear this morning that Ulster Bank customers have not received credit and payments into their accounts in the past 24 hours,” he said.

“These customers were counting on receiving their pay last night or this morning and now face the prospect of penalties due to unpaid debit payments and standing orders.

“This is totally unacceptable and places workers and families in a terrible position. Ulster Bank has yet to identify the number of customers affected by this delay.

“I am calling on Ulster Bank to notify every customer who has had a delay in payments into their account immediately, and to provide the emergency payments needed to ensure these customers are not out of pocket or in debt as a result of Ulster Bank’s mistake.”