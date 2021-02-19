Ulster Bank confirms ‘phased withdrawal’ from Republic over coming years

Ulster Bank, the third biggest lender in the State, is to be put into wind-down, marking the biggest development in the banking market since the height of the financial crisis.

The group’s parent, NatWest, said in a statement that it will begin a “phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland over the coming years that will be managed in an orderly and considered manner”. Ulster Bank Limited’s banking business in Northern Ireland is unaffected.

NatWest said it plans to sell about €4 billion of performing commercial loans to AIB and that it is in early talks with Permanent TSB (PTSB) and other strategic banking companies about their potential interest in buying “certain retail and SME assets, liabilities and operations”.

It added that the preference was to focus on discussions with companies “who can provide customers with full banking services in the Irish market”. The talks with 75 per cent State-owned PTSB centre around mortgages and small business loans and may amount to a material transaction, which could require capital support from the Government, according to sources.

Phased withdrawal

“Following an extensive review and despite the progress that has been made, it has become clear Ulster Bank will not be able to generate sustainable long terms returns for our shareholders,” said NatWest chief executive Alison Rose in a statement. “As a result, we are to begin a phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland over the coming years which will be undertaken with careful consideration of the impact on customers and our colleagues.”

Ulster Bank, led by chief executive Jane Howard, has a net loan book of €20 billion and almost €22 billion of deposits, some 1.1 million personal and business customers and 88 branches. It has about a 15 per cent share of the mortgage market, 20 per cent of small business (SME) lending and a strong corporate banking business - making its exit much more significant than any of the other overseas banks that have retrenched from the State since the financial crisis.

The lender has about 2,800 employees. Ms Howard told staff in an internal announcement, seen by The Irish Times, that there will be “no compulsory departures from the business this year”.

She said that staff assigned to the loans it plans to sell to AIB will transfer with the portfolio.

“In the short term, customers are also unaffected. Ulster Bank will continue to offer a full banking service in our branches, online and through normal channels for existing and new customers for the foreseeable future; most likely until 2022 at the earliest,” Ms Howard said. “Customers don’t need to take any action as a consequence of this announcement, and we’ll begin communicating with them over the coming weeks and months.”

High costs

The decision by NatWest brings to an end five months of speculation since The Irish Times reported last September that an exit from the market was under active consideration, as the challenge of turning around a business struggling with high costs and low profitability has become even greater as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The big issue for NatWest has been the high level trapped capital tied up in Republic, which has been delivering little or no return for the UK group, which is majority owned by the UK government.

Established in 1836 as a conservative lender by a group of Belfast merchants, Ulster Bank’s linen trade customers continued to thrive even as the island was ravaged by the Famine a decade later. It went on to set up two offices in the Republic in 1860, before merging in 1917 with London County and Westminster Bank, a precursor to NatWest.

RBS, then under chief executive Fred Goodwin, inherited an exposure to the Celtic Tiger economy in 2000 as part of its takeover of NatWest, before doubling down three years later in Ireland through the purchase here of First Active. With caution thrown to the wind, the bank would bankroll some of the country’s largest developers, including Sean Dunne, and launch the State’s first 100 per cent mortgages

Ulster Bank swung into a €255 million operating loss last year after setting aside €281 million of provisions to absorb losses from an expected spike in defaults as a result of the pandemic. It reported a €55 million profit for in 2019.

Its running costs amounted to 95.5 per cent of income, before loan loss charges, last year. This was little changed from the 97 per cent ratio for the previous year and almost double the 50 per cent level targeted by most banks internationally.