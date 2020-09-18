Ulster Bank CEO tells staff ‘all options’ on future on the table

Ulster Bank in the Republic told its 2,800-strong staff on Friday that “all strategic options” remain on the table, after The Irish Times reported that its UK parent is actively considering winding down the lender, which continues to struggle with low profitability more than a decade after the financial crisis.

The bank’s chief executive, Jane Howard, highlighted comments from the parent group NatWest’s CEO, Alison Rose, to analysts in August that while the strategy of growing Ulster Bank “hasn’t changed”, Covid-19 “presents different challenges to the economy, and we will continue to consider all strategic options in relation to that business”.

“That position has not changed. It’s important to emphasise to your colleagues and to customers that we have seen commentary like this before and this, like previous stories, is also speculative,” Ms Howard said in the note. “I know that it can be distracting but I would ask that you please stay focused on serving our customers well.”

Sources have said that NatWest, formerly Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), is also weighing the merits of Ulster Bank Ireland merging with another lender, though this is said to be a less likely outcome.

While 75 per cent Government-owned Permanent TSB is seen as the most likely candidate for a tie-up, no approaches have been made by NatWest. A run-down of the business would take an estimated six years and involve a number of loan portfolio sales, which would attract both rival banks and non-bank lenders, industry sources said.

Ulster Bank announced last week that it was cutting 266 positions, or 9.5 per cent, of its workforce, in order to rein in costs as banks across Europe grapple with a prolonged income squeeze caused by muted loan growth and ultra-low interest rates. Covid-19 has added to the pressure on the sector. AIB and Bank of Ireland have announced this year that they plan to eliminate a combined 2,900 employees over the coming years.

With a wind-down of Ulster Bank on the table, the positions of the remaining 2,500-plus staff, as well as its 88 branches, are at risk. An exit of Ulster Bank would also increase the dominance of Bank of Ireland and AIB in the market.

The Financial Services Union (FSU) negotiating team for Ulster Bank met late last night and again this morning in an emergency session to discuss the Irish Times report. The union had been engaged in ongoing negotiations on restructurings in the bank and never had this reported strategic review been disclosed to the union, it said in a statement.

“This is a shocking revelation for staff and their families and runs contrary to all the commitments both Ulster Bank and RBS/NatWest have given FSU and staff over the last number of years,” said Gareth Murphy, the FSU’s lead negotiator with Ulster Bank. “We are in the middle of difficult restructurings to secure the future of the bank when this lands in the media.”