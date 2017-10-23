Tracker scandal: There is no limit on compensation, says Central Bank chief

Central Bank governor Philip Lane has said there is no upper limit to the amount of compensation banks will have to pay customers they wrongly removed from tracker mortgage rates.

Mr Lane was speaking to reporters after he met Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe on Monday morning on the tracker scandal. The meeting came ahead of bank chief executives being called into the Department of Finance.

As many as 30,000 homeowners have potentially been caught up in the scandal which saw banks forcing people off loss-making tracker mortgages in the post-crash period.

Some of those who were overcharged went on to struggle to meet their repayments and some lost their homes through repossession.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Professor Lane said that banks have paid out €163 million in redress and compensations thus far.

He said he expects the “vast majority” of the 13,000 confirmed overcharged borrowers to receive refunds and compensation before Christmas. However the Central Bank’s focus remains on cases that haven’t yet been recognised.

“We think the vast majority of those cases will be paid out before Christmas. However we continue to press the banks to expand their coverage to make sure that all those affected are included in their schemes. That is the current focus of our work.... is to make sure yet more included so that all those affected will receive redress and compensation from the banks.”

“Already we have seen over €160 million paid out and that’s only in relation to a fraction of the cases. We are not going to put any limit on the amount paid out. It is up to the banks to make fair and generous offers to those affected so the full scale of the harm is remedied”.

Wim Verbraeken, chief executive of KBC Bank Ireland, and Francesca McDonagh, chief executive of Bank of Ireland, were meeting Mr Donohoe this morning, with Permanent TSB’s Jeremy Masding scheduled for 4.30pm this afternoon. Executives of both Ulster Bank and AIB are due to meet with Mr Donohoe later this week.

KBC chief executive Wim Verbraeken told reporters after meeting Mr Donohoe: “KBC Bank Ireland can confirm that we had a productive and informative meeting with the Minister for Finance this morning .

“The minister conveyed the Government’s great concern around the matter to us. We have undertaken to revert to the minister on the matters discussed and we anticipate to be in a position to issue a statement later this week . In agreement with the minister this is all we have to say on the matter”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insisted on Monday the taxpayer would not have to foot the bill for the compensation of those wrongly moved off tracker mortgages. He said Mr Donohoe was meeting the banks this week and he expected action to follow. “The banks have it in their hands to resolve this in a matter of weeks or months if they want to do so. I would hope that after their meetings this week they will do want to do so.”

The Government had threatened a series of actions against the banks if they fail to compensate those affected by Christmas.

Mr Donohoe was expected to demand a clear timetable for the repayment and compensation of people wrongfully deprived of tracker mortgages when he meets the bank chiefs.

In the face of mounting public anger, the Cabinet will meet this evening at Government Buildings when Mr Donohoe will brief Ministers.

Meetings with the other banks will take place later this week.

Ministers have expressed impatience with the banks over the tracker scandal.