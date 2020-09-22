Tick all the right boxes when it comes to your house insurance

Taking a little time and effort when renewing your policy can save you money and a lot of heartache

Joanne Hunt

House insurance: Too many of us blindly renew policies that cost too much, cover too little, or both. Illustration: Getty Images

House insurance: Too many of us blindly renew policies that cost too much, cover too little, or both. Illustration: Getty Images

Burglaries and storm damage peak in winter. That makes now a good time to check your house insurance. Too many of us blindly renew policies that cost too much, cover too little, or both. The only ones winning are insurance companies.

The Central Bank of Ireland has found dual pricing in the insurance market to be common. This is where customers with similar risk profiles are charged different premiums. The most common form is a new customer getting a better rate than those renewing. Shop around and switch or you’ll pay a premium for your loyalty.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.