The FinCEN files: Unchecked by global banks, dirty cash destroys dreams and lives
From the US to Turkmenistan, a global ICIJ investigation details the human cost of laundered trillions
Details about how suspect funds sloshed around the globe are contained in a cache of secret financial records obtained by BuzzFeed News and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
Emily Spell heard the screams from outside her parents’ red-brick home.
She found her brother, Joseph Williams, 31, splayed on a mattress in the basement. His eyes, half open, were yellow. His lips were blue. His wife, Kristina, was pounding on his chest.