State to sell down its 13.9% Bank of Ireland stake

The Government said on Wednesday it plans to sell down its 13.9 per cent stake in Bank of Ireland, paving the way for it to begin the final phase of an exit from the bailed-out bank.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has hired Citigroup to drip-feed the share into the market over the next six months, the Department of Finance said in a statement. At the bank’s current price, the stake is worth about €670 million.

“Today’s announcement marks the start of a phased exit from the State’s remaining investment in Bank of Ireland. When all cashflows are taken into account the taxpayer has already recorded a surplus on its investment in and support for the bank, even before the sales of these shares are accounted for,” the Minister said.

Bank of Ireland received a €4.8 billion bailout between 2009 and 2011 and has since returned about €6 billion to the State, making it the only Irish lender to date to repay its aid bill.