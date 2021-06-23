State to sell down 13.9% Bank of Ireland stake

The Government said on Wednesday it plans to start selling its 13.9 per cent stake in Bank of Ireland, paving the way for it to begin the final phase of an exit from the bailed-out bank.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has hired Citigroup to drip-feed shares into market initially over a period of the next six months, but this can be extended at his discretion, the Department of Finance said in a statement. At the bank’s current share price, the entire stake is worth about €670 million.

“Today’s announcement marks the start of a phased exit from the State’s remaining investment in Bank of Ireland. When all cashflows are taken into account the taxpayer has already recorded a surplus on its investment in and support for the bank, even before the sales of these shares are accounted for,” the Minister said.

Bank of Ireland received a €4.8 billion bailout between 2009 and 2011 and has since returned about €6 billion to the State, making it the only Irish lender to date to repay its aid bill.

The sale of shares at this stage aims to take advantage of how Bank of Ireland’s stock has soared more than 200 per cent to €4.49, as of the close of trading on Tuesday, from its Covid-19 crisis lows, to currently trade at levels last seen before the pandemic struck.

Still, Bank of Ireland shares remain off by about 45 per cent from where they were trading in early 2018, as an era of ultra-low interest rates, high regulatory capital demands and muted loan demand weighs on the sector.

The improvement in sentiment towards Bank of Ireland has been fuelled in recent times by news that Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland plan to exit the market, which will leave the Republic with only three mainstream lenders. Bank of Ireland is in talks to acquire KBC’s performing Irish loan book of about €9 billion of mortgages.

While the exit of the two foreign-owned banks will shrink competition in the market, analysts say that as most of their loans are on track to be taken up by the three remaining players, this will add scale to their balance sheets and boost the industry’s chances of making profit returns that would be acceptable to investors.

The State will sell Bank of Ireland shares by way of a so-called trading plan aimed at avoiding distorting the market for the bank’s stock. The Minister has instructed Citi to target that up to, but no more than, 15 per cent of the expected aggregate total trading volume in the bank to be sold over the duration of the trading plan. The number of shares sold will depend on market conditions, amongst other factors, the department said.

“In order to ensure that the taxpayers’ interest is protected, shares will not be sold below a certain price per share which the Department of Finance will keep under review,” it said.

The State’s stake is held through a the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF). The Department of Finance is being advised by investment bank Rothschild and law firm William Fry in relation to this transaction.