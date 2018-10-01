Spanish bank rules out entry into Irish mortgage market

Spanish bank Bankinter has ruled out moving into the Irish mortgage market - at least in the short-term - dampening expectations that it would link up with An Post to offer cut-price loans to property buyers.

Following an announcement from An Post last week that it wants to move into the mortgage space by undercutting the current offering by as much as 1 per cent, speculation had been mounting that the postal services provider was to link up with Bankinter.

The Madrid headquartered bank, which is Spain’s sixth largest, acquired Irish based credit card and personal loans provider Avantcard last week, for an undisclosed amount.

Bankinter, which offers mortgages fixed for 20 years at a rate of just 1.99 per cent in its home market, was then seen as an obvious potential partner for An Post, given that Avantcard already operates a credit card partnership with it.

However, a spokesman for the Spanish bank has said that the bank’s goals in moving into the Irish market remain firmly concentrated on smaller personal loans.

“At this time, Bankinter is not planning to set up commercial banking operations in Ireland as it has in Spain. For now, we will only operate as a consumer credit entity, with Avantcard’s brand name and employees,” it said.

It added that in acquiring Avantcard, “we are moving hand-in-hand with this entity into the Irish consumer credit market (personal loans and credit cards), a business we are promoting considerably in Spain through our consumer credit subsidiary, Bankinter Consumer Finance,”. Its goal is to build on these consumer credit operations in Ireland under the Avantcard brand, and it has plans to set up certain consumer credit operations that have been performing well in Spain and do not exist in Avantcard, such as credit card lending through partnerships and “other types of data analysis and risk management practices in which we are specialised”.

Mortgage shake-up

However, while Bankinter may be “out” for now, it emerged over the weekend that Finance Ireland, a non-bank lender backed by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (Isif), is set to announce plans to move into the mortgage market over the coming months. Founded by former Permanent TSB boss Billy Kane, Finance Ireland already provides motor, SME and agri-leasing loans, Finance Ireland will distribute its loans through the broker market.

If its initiative takes root, and An Post moves forward with its plans, then there could be two new players in the Irish mortgage market next year, while credit unions are also ramping up their offering, with the Central Bank set to launch a consultation process in the coming weeks on lifting the lending cap which applies to credit unions.

Local authorities have also become active players in the market, following the introduction of the affordable home loan scheme last year. This offers cut-price lending rates, starting at just 2 per cent fixed for 25 years, for those who qualify for the affordable loans.

Nonetheless, despite the uptick in competition, Irish mortgages remain far more expensive than their European peers, at a differential of around 1 per cent.