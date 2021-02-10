Smurfit Kappa hikes dividend as earnings top forecasts

Smurfit Kappa said on Wednesday it plans to hike its final dividend by 8 per cent after the cardboard box-maker delivered better-than-expected earnings in 2020, helped by a surge in demand for packaging in final three months of the year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell by 9 per cent last year to €1.51 billion, but managed to beat a forecast given in November that the figure would come in between €1.46 billion and €1.48 billion. The overall result reflects the fall in box prices and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The planned final dividend of 87.4 cent per share will amount to €226 million payout to shareholders.

“Both Europe and the Americas had strong demand in the fourth quarter, offsetting significantly higher input costs, predominantly in recovered fibre,” said chief executive Tony Smurfit.

The box-maker raised €660 million in a share sale in November as it sought to accelerate investment projects to take advantage of a surge in ecommerce and a shift across the consumer goods industry towards sustainable packaging.

“SKG [Smurfit Kappa Group] is now increasingly well positioned to take advantage of these opportunities, from a position of enhanced financial strength,” Mr Smurfit said.

The company booked an exceptional charge of €35 million in the fourth quarter to cover the cost of a restructuring programme to “further increase our operating efficiency and effectiveness through new ways of working”, it said.

“Driven by strong secular trends such as e-commerce and sustainability, the outlook for our industry is increasingly positive,” Mr Smurfit said. “The inherent strength of our business, together with the recent capital raise, provides us with an unrivalled platform to accelerate our vision and the group’s next phase of growth and development.”