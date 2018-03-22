Small firms and farmers risk losing assets to vulture funds, credit review office says

Small firms and farmers risk losing their businesses because they are struggling to pay off loans sold to vulture funds, the State’s Credit Review Office says.

The banks’ approach to small business and farmers could be inadvertently suppressing demand for credit from these sectors, according to the office’s latest report, which covers the last nine months of 2017.

John Trethowan, the office’s head, said on Thursday that viable farms and businesses, whose loans were sold to vulture funds, faced difficulties in getting finance to allow them pay off those debts.

Vulture funds have the right to take control of farms and businesses that cannot repay the debts or meet the terms demanded by their new creditors.

Mr Trethowan pointed out that the funds were likely to take such steps to realise their investment.

“The funds are getting harder to deal with as well,” he pointed out. “The settlements that they are talking about are not as good as a year ago.”

Mr Trethowan explained that the banks classed any loan where the borrower missed one payment during the recession as being in arrears.

“That allowed the bank to sell the loan as non-performing, even though it did not make them bad businesses,” he said.

One solution is to borrow the cash from elsewhere to pay off the funds, but Mr Trethowan said that this where businesses run into problems.

Typically, he said, firms sought 100 per cent of the sum due to the funds, while banks were only prepared to lend them 70 per cent.

Mr Trethowan said that the problem was ongoing, but was not likely to result in a big bang, with vulture funds swooping to take over large numbers of businesses and farms all at once.