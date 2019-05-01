Sharon Donnery said to miss out on Central Bank governor role
Government expected to announce appointee imminently
Sharon Donnery was seen as a leading candidate for the role. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Irish central bank deputy governor, Sharon Donnery, the bookmaker’s favourite to succeed Philip Lane as governor, has missed out on the job, according to sources.
The government could announce its pick for governor as soon as Wednesday, the people said, with the chosen candidate coming from outside the Irish system.
Through a spokeswoman, Ms Donnery declined to comment.
The new governor will replace Philip Lane, who will join the European Central Bank. – Bloomberg