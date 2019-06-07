Seven lenders loaned almost €9bn in mortgages in 2018

Seven lenders loaned a total of almost €9 billion in mortgages to borrowers during 2018, new figures from the Central Bank show.

First introduced in February 2015, the Central Bank’s mortgage market measures are aimed at enhancing the resilience of both borrowers and the banking sector.

The measures set limits on the size of mortgages that consumers can borrow through the use of loan-to-value and loan-to-income limits. The measures are reviewed annually by the Central Bank.

Financial institutions that advance at least €50 million of new mortgage lending in a six month period are required to submit data to the Central Bank.

Based on this data, the regulator publishes an overview of new lending under the mortgage market measures on an annual basis.

The latest figures, which relate to 2018, show a total of 39,495 loans were originated by seven lending institutions with a value of €8.9 billion.

The average loan-to-value and loan-to-income for both first-time-buyers and second-and-subsequent-buyers was relatively unchanged year on year.

The average loan-to-value for first-time-buyers was 80 per cent in 2018, and the average loan-to-income was 3.1 times. The corresponding figures for 2017 were 79.7 and three times respectively.

The average loan-to-value for second-and-subsequent-buyers was 66.8 per cent compared to 67.1 per cent in 2017, while the average loan-to-income was 2.6 times, as compared with 2.5 times in 2 017.

Regarding allowances to exceed the loan-to-value or loan-to-income limits, 17 per cent of the value of first-time-buyers lending had an allowance to exceed the loan-to-income limit of 3.5 times.

Less than 1 per cent of the value of first-time-buyers lending originated above the 90 per cent loan-to-value limit.

For second-and-subsequent-buyers, 7 per cent of the value of second-and-subsequent-buyers lending had an allowance to exceed the loan-to-income limit.

Separately, 16 per cent of the value of second-and-subsequent-buyers lending originated above the loan-to-value limit of 80 per cent. Allowances were allocated to borrowers in all quarters of 2018.