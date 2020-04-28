Santander’s profit slides as it sets aside $1.7bn Covid bill

Banking giant Santander’s quarterly net profit dived by 82 per cent as it set aside €1.6 billion ($1.7 billion) to cover expected loan losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Spanish bank, like its peers, has been taking steps to counter risk as the global economy reels as a result of the coronavirus crisis. The loan-loss provisions rose 80 per cent in the first quarter, though CEO Jose Antonio Alvarez said they had not been allocated to any specific markets.

The euro zone’s second-largest bank by market value, after BNP Paribas, reported a net profit of €331 million for the first quarter that ended in March.

Excluding extraordinary provisions, which also included €46 million of restructuring costs in Europe, Santander’s underlying quarterly profit rose 1 per cent to €1.98 billion. That exceeded an average analyst estimate of €1.8 billion in a Reuters poll.

“Our underlying quarterly operating performance was strong, with a relatively limited impact from Covid-19. The pandemic is, however, causing a global health crisis and significant economic and social distress,” Santander Chairman Ana Botin said.

The lender said it was still too early to know the full economic effects of the crisis, adding that the bank would revise its strategic targets once it had a more complete understanding of the full impact of Covid-19.

It said last April that it aimed to lift its return on tangible equity (ROTE), a measure of profitability, to 13-15 per cent in the medium term. In March this year, it had fallen to 8.75 per cent, from 12.62 per cent at the end of 2019.

Shares in Santander rose 0.5 per cent, outperforming Spain’s Ibex-35 index, which was down 0.3 per cent.

The bank has boosted its lending capacity, in part, by scrapping its final 2019 dividend.

As of the end of March, Santander had a core tier-1 capital ratio – the strictest measure of solvency – of 11.58 per cent, compared with 11.65 per cent at end of last year. Including the full implementation of new accounting standard IFRS-9, with an impact of 25 basis points, Santander’s capital ratio stood at 11.33 per cent.

The bank’s diversification overseas, especially in Brazil and Mexico, has helped it cope with tough conditions for lenders in Europe in the years since the financial crisis.

A solid underlying performance in Latin America and North America, boosted by strong loans growth, offset sluggishness in Britain and Spain in the quarter.

In Brazil, where the lender makes close to a third of its earnings, underlying profit fell 3.7 per cent in the quarter though was up 10 per cent when stripping out the variation from the exchange rate.

In Mexico, where it makes 10 per cent of its earnings, operating profit was up 22 per cent, while profits rose 50 per cent in the United States.

Its net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was €8.49 billion, down 2.2 per cent from the same quarter last year due to pressure from low interest rates in Europe.

In Spain, its second-biggest market, net profit fell 1 per cent though lending was supported by state credit lines, which resulted in higher activity in SMEs and corporates at the end of the quarter and in April, worth €9.6 billion.

In the UK, its fifth-largest market, net profit fell 26 per cent due to competitive pressure in the mortgage market and looked likely to fall further after the division warned of tighter income resulting from weaker demand for loans.

It blamed a £122 million ($152.1 million) Covid-19 impairment charge for a 58 per cent fall in statutory pre-tax profits. – Reuters